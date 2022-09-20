By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 12:51
BREAKING NEWS: Russian actor and director Sergei Puskepalis dies in car crash Credit: Wikimedia/Zimin.V.G.
The news of Russian actor and director Sergei Puskepalis dying in a car crash was shared by Russian news agency Baza who stated:
“Actor and director Sergei Puskepalis died. He was involved in an accident in the Yaroslavl Region.”
“The accident took place in Rostov Region. According to preliminary data, a passenger and a driver of Ford Transit were killed in the accident.”
According to Russian news agency Enews112 the accident happened in “Rostov region at 201 kilometre of M-8 highway.”
“Preliminarily, the driver of Ford Transit hit a truck, after the car flew into the oncoming lane, where he ran into another heavy vehicle.”
The news comes after Russian film and TV series actor Vladimir Shinov has passed away at the age of 54, according to local reports.
The death of Vladimir Shinov was announced by his friend and fellow actor Denis Matrosov, who wrote on social media: “Vovka, a classmate of Vladimir Shinov, has passed away. May you rest in peace!”
The news of the Russian actor’s death follows the death of famous Russian singer and performer Pierre Narcisse on Wednesday, June 22.
Pierre Narcisse, an iconic Russian singer and performer has died due to cardiac arrest aged 45.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.