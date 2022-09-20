By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 12:00

Gazprom to turn off Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China for maintenance Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Russian energy company Gazprom will reportedly turn off the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China due to maintenance work, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

Gazprom announced its plans to turn off the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China for maintenance in a statement:

“From 22 to 29 September, the Power of Siberia pipeline will undergo planned maintenance work. Gas transportation will be temporarily halted during this period.”

“In accordance with the Eastern Route Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement between Gazprom and China’s CNPC, preventive maintenance of the Power of Siberia pipeline’s equipment and systems takes place twice a year: in spring and autumn.”

The news follows Russian energy company Gazprom announcing that gas transactions between Russia and China will now be paid in their respective national currencies of roubles and RMB, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Alexey Miller, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom stated:

“The new payment mechanism is a mutually beneficial, timely, reliable and practical solution. I believe it will simplify settlements, set an excellent example for other companies and give an additional impetus to the development of our economies.”

In addition Gazprom announced it has extended its Russian gas development program just days after it announced it was indefinitely closing the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe, as reported on Monday, September 5.

