Germany will never open Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline assures PM of Lower Saxony

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 19:53

Image of a gas flame burning. Credit: Marian Weyo/Shutterstock

Stephan Wiel, the PM of Lower Saxony assures that Germany will never open the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, even after Putin is gone.

Stephan Weil, the Prime Minister of the German federal state of Lower Saxony, speaking in an interview with the German news agency dpa on Monday, September 19, stated that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was completed in 2021, will never be put into operation, and will never supply Russian gas to Germany.

He stressed that he was adamant this will not happen, even after the end of the era of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The loss of trust is so fundamental that there will never again be a situation in which the German government could rely on Russian energy carriers”, explained Weil. There will be no energy partnership with Russia in the future, the prime minister of one of the largest federal states of Germany assured.

“The Russians burned all the bridges a long time ago, destroying the most important asset of the partnership – trust”, he added.

According to Weil, anyone who now agrees to cooperate with Russia should be afraid that they will be deceived a second time. “This cooperation has been irretrievably destroyed. And the West will recover from this faster than Russia”, he suggested.

Meanwhile, according to German data on the pipeline, German buyers of Russian gas have applied for new supplies for the first time since the suspension of Nord Stream about three weeks ago.

The German government suspended the process of certification of the second gas pipeline, laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, in February, shortly before the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly announced the possibility in recent months of immediately starting gas exports via Nord Stream 2. At the same time, the Russian energy supplier, Gazprom, suspended supplies via Nord Stream, citing technical problems that allegedly cannot be eliminated due to Western sanctions.

In Germany, they declare that there are no technical reasons for stopping supplies through SP-1 and have accused the Russian Federation of blackmail, as reported by dw.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.