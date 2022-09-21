By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 14:34

Kyrgyzstan Embassy in Russia warns nationals of "criminal responsibility" following mobilisation announcement Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia has warned Kyrgyzstan nationals of participating in the ongoing Russia Ukraine war following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation announcement on Wednesday, September 21.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia’s statement against mobilisation read:

“In connection with the adoption by the State Duma of the Russian Federation of legislative acts providing for the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship by foreigners who have concluded a contract of service in the Russian Armed Forces, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation warns citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic temporarily staying in the Russian Federation against participating in armed conflicts or military actions in foreign states, for which criminal responsibility is established.”

“Under Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the participation of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in hostilities on the territory of foreign states is punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years with confiscation of property.”

“In the case of receipt/receipt of a call by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in any military activities, the Embassy requests that they immediately contact the diplomatic mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation.”

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

