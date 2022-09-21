By Matthew Roscoe • 21 September 2022 • 12:13

Lithuania puts rapid reaction force on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia. Image: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence, the country’s rapid reaction force has been placed on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia, following Putin’s announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.

Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas said: “As Russia’s military mobilisation will also take place near our borders, (Kaliningrad region), Lithuania’s Rapid Reaction Force is being put on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia.”

People reacted to the news on social media.

One person said: “All this is going to do is cause NATO to get even stronger on Russia’s border.”

While another person said: “Don’t you think it is necessary to send the army? Help for Ukraine? The Western world has no choice against this murderer.”

Nemanot kad reikia siųsti ir armiją ? Pagalbai Ukrainai? Vakarų pasaulis kito pasirinkimo neturi prieš šitą žudiką. — Андрей 🇱🇹 (@gondurasas) September 21, 2022

As noted, President Putin announced on Wednesday, September 21, a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation. This was shared by the Russian news agency Mash:

“To protect our country and people, we will use all means at our disposal.”

“Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.”

Putin also said only certain citizens would be subjected to military service.

Russian news agency Baza also quoted Vladimir Putin as stating:

“All the issues regarding material, resource and financial support of the defence enterprises must be resolved by the Government without delay.”

“Russia has been asked to support the referendums. I emphasize that we will do everything to ensure that the referendums are held safely.”

“The regime of repression throughout Ukraine has been strengthened in the harshest possible way. A policy of intimidation, terror and violence is taking more and more terrible and barbaric forms.”

“We have no moral right to hand over our loved ones to the torturers, we cannot but respond to their aspirations to determine their own future.”

“The purpose of the West is to weaken, divide and destroy our country. They say bluntly that they were able to split the USSR in 1991 and that now the time has come for Russia itself to disintegrate into a multitude of warring regions.”

“A new large-scale offensive in the Donbas, as has happened twice before, was not inevitable and then an attack on Crimea. And the decision to launch a pre-emptive operation was necessary.”

“The LPR was almost completely cleansed of neo-Nazis. The fighting in the Donetsk Republic continues. Here the Kyiv regime has created a deep line of fortifications. To storm them would lead to heavy casualties. Therefore, the offensive is proceeding step by step, according to plan.”

“I have already instructed the government and the Ministry of Defence to determine the legal status of volunteers and fighters of the LPR and DPR as soon as possible. It must be the same as that of regular military personnel, including medical care and social guarantees. Special attention should be paid to equipping them with equipment.”

“At the very beginning of the negotiation process in Turkey, Ukraine’s representatives reacted positively to our proposals. But then the tone changed. It was not profitable for Western countries to end hostilities. Ukraine began to be pumped full of weapons.”

Following the announcement, the head of the State Duma Defence Committee said that partial mobilisation does not require “additional restrictions” on movement on the territory of Russia.

Andrei Kartapolov told reporters from Russia’s state-owned media outlet TASS that the partial mobilisation announced by Putin on Wednesday, September 21, does not affect “the entire country, but a part” and no additional restrictions “will be imposed.”

