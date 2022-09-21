By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 11:03

Russian mobilisation decree has mysterious hidden 7th point "for official use" Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

After Russian President Putin announced partial mobilisation across the Russian Federation an official decree was published, however it has a mysterious hidden 7th point, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The Russian mobilisation decree, published on President Putin’s website has a mysterious hidden 7th point that is hidden from ordinary internet users.

On the website itself there is no point 7 with the 6th point being immediately followed by the 8th point.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

In part of his statement he said:

“The purpose of the West is to weaken, divide and destroy our country. They say bluntly that they were able to split the USSR in 1991 and that now the time has come for Russia itself to disintegrate into a multitude of warring regions.”

“A new large-scale offensive in the Donbass, as has happened twice before, was not inevitable and then an attack on Crimea. And the decision to launch a pre-emptive operation was necessary.”

In addition, Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics has since stated that Latvia will not provide visas to Russian citizens evading mobilisation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.