At least five days of rain and storms forecast for the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 22 September 2022 • 20:53

Image of dark storm clouds. Credit: Ernest Rose/Shutterstock.com

The Valencian Community can expect at least five days of rain and storms according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has today, Thursday, September 22, predicted that the Valencian Community will experience at least five days of rain and storms, occasionally strong. A yellow weather warning was in force for today for rainfall in Valencia, Alicante, and Castellon.

Friday, September 23 in the Valencian Community

Showers and storms may be locally strong in the afternoon in areas of Castellon and Valencia. Rainfall will be less likely towards the south of Alicante.

Saturday, September 24

The day will start with cloudy skies in the northern half of the Community, with the rest experiencing cloudy intervals in the morning, tending to increase as it nears midday. Showers and storms are expected in the afternoon-night, being less likely towards the south of Alicante.

Sunday, September 25

Cloudy skies with rain will herald the beginning of the day, with the occasional storm, possibly locally strong. Temperatures will drop across the Community, with the interior of Valencia and Alicante in particular seeing maximums drop significantly.

Monday, September 26

Minimum temperatures will drop to 15 degrees on a day where rain is expected, occasionally with a storm, which could again be locally strong. The thermometers will not exceed 21 degrees in the province of Valencia.

