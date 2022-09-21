By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 16:41

Contemporary Art of the Valencian Region exhibition on display until November 1. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

The exhibition is being held at l’Escorxador y la Lonja Medieval in Elche.



The exhibition opened on Wednesday, September 21, by the Councilor for Culture of Elche, Marga Anton, and the director of the Consortium of Museums of the Valencian Community, Jose Luis Perez Pons.

Councillor, Marga Anton confirmed that: “Since 2017, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport began the brilliant action of creating the ‘Contemporani Art of the Generalitat Valenciana‘ collection. ”

“The purpose is to bring together the most representative pieces of current Valencian art made by authors born or residing in our community.”

Marga added: “Thanks to the collaboration I have the pleasure of being able to present the latest acquisitions that have become part of this important collection.”

The exhibition is said to have a balanced presence of artists from Castellon, Alicante and Valencia, without generational guidelines or thematic restrictions.

