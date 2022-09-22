By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 16:32

Finland to participate in proceedings against Russia. Image: Karavanov_Lev/Shutterstock.com

Finland, like many other States, has decided to take part in two sets of international judicial proceedings in which Ukraine demands that Russia be held responsible for violations of international law.

Finland requested the European Court of Human Rights to grant it leave to intervene as a third party in the proceedings on the inter-State application lodged by Ukraine against Russia, the Finnish government confirmed on Thursday, September 22.

Interventions by third parties are helpful for the Court as they give the benefit of additional perspectives on the issues to be decided in the case.

Ukraine’s application concerns alleged extensive and serious human rights violations committed by Russia in the territory of Ukraine during its war of aggression.

The application is significant from the perspective of international law and, in particular, of the scope of application of the European Convention on Human Rights.

It includes a number of fundamental questions concerning the application of the Convention in conflict situations.

