Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov conveys strong message to Russian ‘draft dodgers’

By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 21:43

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

A strong message has been conveyed to all Russian ‘draft dodgers’ by Ramzan Kadyrov the leader of Chechnya.

With partial mobilisation now well underway in Russia after Vladimir Putin’s decree, many males in the country are trying their best to avoid being drafted into the military. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya however believes that every male should accept the call-up, and today, Friday, September 23, posted a very direct message on his Telegram channel to those who are thinking of avoiding the draft.

Kadyrov wrote: “I’m talking to you, dodger. You can make all kinds of excuses. You can say that you don’t support the present policy. You can make up a fairy tale that you are alien to the idea of war and the concept of guns, or that you simply do not accept violence. But know this, you are nothing but a coward, a traitor, and a second-class man”.

He continued: “When you need the state, you are a citizen with a capital letter, demanding your rights, and you like to point your finger at the second chapter of the Russian Constitution. When you want to expand your comfort zone, you’re a patriot to the bone”.

“But when the state needs your support and you’re handed a subpoena, who are you? No, you’re not a grateful state and loyal to the people defender. You are a common coward, a slave to your hare’s soul, abandoning your relatives, your friends, your acquaintances, your home, your city…”, he added.

Kadyrov concluded his post: “No excuses will wash away this shame of yours, dodger. You’re even afraid to admit your cowardice”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.