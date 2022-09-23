By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 15:05

Mijas' legendary Byblos Hotel reopens as La Zambra after 12 years Credit: Twitter @ARuizLeon

The legendary Byblos Hotel, now called La Zambra, has reopened its doors after being closed for 12 years, in Mijas, Malaga, Spain.

Mijas’ legendary Byblos Hotel, now La Zambra, reopened on Thursday, September 22, after being closed for 12 years.

The hotel hosted historical figures such as the Rolling Stones, Princess Diana and Julio Iglesias, before its closure on May, 31 2010.

The newly named La Zambra is run by the multinational hotel chain Hyatt and owned by the investment fund Intriva.

With 197 rooms, the five star hotel is located next to two golf courses and boasts an incredible Penthouse Suite, which has a surface area of 125 square metres, views of the gardens and the golf course, customised high-end furniture, a wine cellar and three terraces of 7, 16 and 220 square metres respectively.

The main terrace, as explained on the hotel’s website, includes a private pool, a dining area sheltered under a pergola and a lounge area.

First opening in 1984, the Byblos Hotel attracted luxury tourists from across the globe thanks to its cuisine, amazing facilities, tranquility and the added bonus of its golf courses.

The luxurious offerings of the hotel eventually lead to its bankruptcy, with 114 workers reportedly losing their jobs.

The hotel was bought by developer Aifos, and later acquired at auction by a British businessman who went on to sell it to the Ayco real estate group, who would, in 2019, sell it to Intriva Capital, as reported by ElEspanol.

Andres Ruiz Leon, Councillor for Town Planning, Industry, Heritage and Sports of Mijas tweeted:

“Inauguration of the Hotel La Zambra 5*, which has meant the complete renovation of the former Hotel Byblos, one of the star projects for our municipality due to the important impact it will have on our economy and employment.”

🎯Inaguración del Hotel La Zambra 5*, que ha supuesto la renovación integral del antiguo Hotel Byblos, uno de los proyectos estrella para nuestro municipio por la importantísima repercusión que va a tener en nuestra economía y empleo.#Mijas #Urbanismo pic.twitter.com/0goGNaxvgq — Andres Ruiz Leon (@ARuizLeon) September 23, 2022