By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 19:43

Russian ships of the Baltic Fleet conduct air defence exercise Credit: Tsuguliev/Shutterstock.com

Russian ships of the Baltic Fleet reportedly conducted an air defence exercise, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence on Friday, September 23.

Russian ships took part in an air defence exercise that was held in the naval ranges of the Baltic Fleet, with shipboard crews of air defence posts detecting unidentified air targets and repelling strikes by conventional enemy air defences.

The crews of the small missile ship Zeleny Dol and the missile boats Dimitrovgrad and Chuvashiya practised their training tasks.

According to the plan of the exercise, the ships’ radio surveillance equipment detected the approach of enemy aircraft to the naval forces at sea. Small-size M6 aeroplane targets supplied by the Su-27 fighter aircraft of the Baltic Fleet were used as simulators of aerial targets.

The ships were put on standby for air defence, and the combat crews began receiving and analysing data on the aerial situation.

After the combat post operators classified the air targets, they were conditionally destroyed by the ship’s anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems with practical firing. The practice firing exercises were conducted in the combat training areas of the Baltic Fleet. All necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of aircraft and surface ships before the start of combat training activities. For the period of the firing, the area of the naval training area was declared temporarily dangerous for the movement of aircraft and naval assets.

At present, Baltic Fleet ships are dispersed in training areas in the Baltic Sea and are practising tasks according to the bilateral command and staff exercise plan.

The news follows reports that Russia’s warships of the Pacific Fleet began deployment at sea as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic command post exercise, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence on Thursday, September 1.

