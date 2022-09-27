BREAKING UPDATE: Another two fires reportedly broken out in Malaga’s Mijas

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 15:14

BREAKING: HUGE fire in Malaga's Mijas reportedly near Santana Golf Resort. Image: Dietmar Förster/Facebook

ANOTHER two fires have been reported near the original blaze in Mijas, Malaga on Tuesday, September 27.

UPDATE 3.14 pm (September 27) – Reports of two more fires in Andalucia’s Mijas have flooded the Wildfire Watch app, which are said to be close to the original blaze near the Santana Golf Resort.

According to users of the app, one fire has been reported in Las Lagunas de Mijas and another close to the Mijas golf resort.

The one in Las Lagunas de Mijas appears to be unconfirmed by multiple users at this point while the other one is apparently being dealt with by firefighters, which has now been confirmed by Andalucia’s Plan Infoca.

🔴DECLARADO #IFMijas (Málaga), paraje Hipódromo.

MEDIOS:

🚁1 ligero

👨‍🚒6 bomberos forestales y 1 técnico de operaciones. — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 27, 2022

If reports of the other two fires are true then it draws comparisons to the three large fires started in Fuengirola/Mijas back in July that were suspected to be acts of arson.

ORIGINAL 1.57 pm (September 27) – A huge fire has broken out near the Santana Golf Resort in Mijas, Malaga, according to reports on Tuesday, September 27.

Images being shared on social media show the extent of the fire in Malaga’s Mijas as Plan Infoca springs into action.

Andalucia’s Plan Infoca tweeted that one helicopter, three fire engines and 45 forest firefighters had been deployed to the scene.

🔴 DECLARED #IFMijas (Málaga).

MEDIA:

🚁 1 heavy (K-70) and light (L-7)

🚒 3 fire engines

👨‍🚒 45 forest firefighters (includes 2 Brica), 2 operations technicians and 2 environmental agents.

While images flooded social media.

A subsequent update from the Plan Infoca revealed it had increased its presents at the scene and shared video footage from the air.

🔴 #IFMijas , Entrerríos area.

Media update:

🚁 1 heavy, 1 light heavy and 1 light

🚒 4 pumpers

👨‍🚒 68 forest firefighters (including 2 Brica), 3 operations technicians and 2 environmental agents.

The last fire to hit the area was a huge forest fire in the mountains of Costa del Sol’s Mijas which broke out on Friday, July 15.

That fire was eventually stabilised on Sunday, July 17 – meaning that the blaze had been brought under control, after spreading into the neighbouring municipalities of Alhaurin el Grande and Alhaurin de la Torre.

Prior to that, multiple fires raged in Marbella’s Mijas.

On Friday, July 1, a wildfire blaze occurred in the area of La Atalaya, Mijas, Malaga.

Before that on Monday, June 27, a big scrubland fire broke out on a mountain in the Malaga municipality of Mijas. In this instance, the flames spread rapidly due to strong winds.

