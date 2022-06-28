Huge fire burning in the Mijas municipality of Malaga

By Chris King • 28 June 2022 • 3:16

Image of the fire in Mijas municipality. Credit: Instagram - marbellasequeja2021

A big scrubland fire has broken out on a mountain in the Malaga municipality of Mijas.

As reported by Plan Infoca, a huge scrubland fire has broken out on a mountainside in the Mijas municipality of Malaga province. The blaze started in the late evening of Monday, June 27, and has now spread rapidly, with the flames being fanned by strong winds.

Infoca tweeted at 0:27 that its operatives had been deployed to tackle this latest incident. They had mobilised firefighting teams to the area of the Paraje Atalaya mountainside, including 32 firefighters, two fire appliances, and two AAMM.

By 0:56 Infoca tweeted that reinforcements had been sent to the location, with the team of firefighters now totalling 45. The deputy director of COP Malaga had also been dispatched to the scene, along with a water bowser, and two TOP.

The 112 Emergencies Andalucia service tweeted at 1:45am that the A-7053 had been closed to traffic between Km6 and 8 in the Mijas area of Entrerrios due to the spread of the fire. Members of the public have been advised to follow the instructions of the operatives who are working in the area, and to apply extreme precaution.

Here is a short video of the blaze courtesy of marbellasequeja2021 on Instagram:

