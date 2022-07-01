Spanish government warns there might not be enough gas supply next winter Close
By Joshua Manning • 01 July 2022 • 14:26

BREAKING NEWS: Wildfire reported in La Atalaya area of Mijas Malaga Credit: Twitter @Mijascom

A wildfire has broken out in La Atalaya, Mijas, Malaga, as reported on Friday July 1.

A wildfire has reportedly broken out in the area of La Atalaya, Mijas, Malaga, on the afternoon of Friday July 1.

Firefighters are reportedly at the scene of the fire, but no more information has been released as of yet.

Footage has been shared on Twitter:

“#IFLaAtalaya | #Mijas🔴🔥Fire declared in the area of La Atalaya, where firefighters are working. We will keep you informed.”

Credit: Twitter @Mijascom

The news comes just days after another wildfire broke out on a mountain in the Malaga municipality of Mijas.

The blaze started in the late evening of Monday, June 27, and spread rapidly, with the flames being fanned by strong winds.

