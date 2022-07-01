By Joshua Manning • 01 July 2022 • 14:26

BREAKING NEWS: Wildfire reported in La Atalaya area of Mijas Malaga Credit: Twitter @Mijascom

A wildfire has broken out in La Atalaya, Mijas, Malaga, as reported on Friday July 1.

Firefighters are reportedly at the scene of the fire, but no more information has been released as of yet.

Footage has been shared on Twitter:

“#IFLaAtalaya | #Mijas🔴🔥Fire declared in the area of La Atalaya, where firefighters are working. We will keep you informed.”

#IFLaAtalaya | #Mijas

🔴🔥Declarado un incendio en la zona de La Atalaya, donde actúan los bomberos. ✅Seguiremos informando. pic.twitter.com/Xy9sOazoMn — Mijas Comunicación (@MijasCom) July 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Mijascom

The news comes just days after another wildfire broke out on a mountain in the Malaga municipality of Mijas.

The blaze started in the late evening of Monday, June 27, and spread rapidly, with the flames being fanned by strong winds.

