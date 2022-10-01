A full and busy autumn for Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) residents

By Linda Hall • 01 October 2022 • 18:00

AUTUMN PROGRAMME: Antonio Fernandez Liria andd Maria Isabel Ponce reveal upcoming Cuevas events Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA recently announced its cultural programme for this autumn.

Exhibitions, walking routes, conducted tours, concerts, book presentations, lectures and workshops will situate the municipality at the nerve centre of the area, predicted Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria as he presented forthcoming events accompanied by Culture and Tourism councillor, María Isabel Ponce Sabiote.

These include concerts by the Sentencia Drum and Bugle Band, the Cuevas del Almanzora Musical Group, the Tomas Luis de Victoria choir, calligraphy workshops and others specifically aimed at children, together with theatre performances amongst other activities.

“Cuevas has always been outstanding for its historic and cultural heritage,” Fernandez Liria said.

“With this new programme we are accentuating our commitment to culture, which we consider to be essential to the development of our town,” the mayor declared.

“With that in mind I very much hope that everyone will participate in each and every one of the events taking place over the next three months.”

Full details of all events are available on the town hall’s https://www.cuevasdelalmanzora.es/Servicios/cmsdipro/index.nsf/informacion.xsp?p=CuevasdelAlmanzora&documentId=50BBC31B11121081C12588CD0033595E website.

