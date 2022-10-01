By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 16:00
BREAKING: Russian energy company Gazprom cuts off gas to Italy. Image: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com
According to a message on its Telegram channel, Russian energy company Gazprom has stopped supplying gas to Italy through Austria.
Gazprom informed the Italian oil and gas group Eni that from October 1 it will not be able to supply gas to Italy due to the “impossibility of its transportation” through Austria.
After seven months of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gazprom has stopped supplying gas to Italy through Austria.
“Transportation of Russian gas under the contracts of Gazprom Export LLC through the territory of Austria has been suspended due to the refusal of the Austrian operator to confirm transport nominations,” a statement read.
“The reason is related to the regulatory changes that took place in Austria in late September.”
It added: “Gazprom is working to resolve the issue jointly with Italian buyers.”
On Wednesday, September 28, the energy company cut off its gas supply to Ukraine.
A statement at the time read: “Gazprom categorically rejects all claims by the Naftogaz of Ukraine regarding the initiated proceedings
on the transit of Russian gas to Europe – services that have not been provided by the Ukrainian party should not and will not be paid for.”
“The Secretariat of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC-ICA)and the current head of Naftogaz of Ukraine were notified to that effect by Gazprom today.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
