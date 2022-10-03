BREAKING NEWS: Shooting leaves one dead and three injured in a Madrid nightclub

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 October 2022 • 9:06

A shooting in a Madrid nightclub left one dead and three injured at 6:15 am on Monday, October 3.

The events took place at the Caña Brava nightclub in the Fuenlabrada area of Madrid when a fight broke out.

A 21-year-old is said to have died from a gunshot wound to the head, adding to his injuries caused by a machete during the brawl/

Two other 18-year-olds and a third, 31-year-old, have been injured in the same fight with the later also suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the emergency services they have both been transferred to the Doce de Octubre Hospital.

The emergency services also treated two 18-year-olds, one with a gunshot wound to the arm and a head contusion. He has been taken to the Alcorcón hospital, while the other has cuts to his hand and head and has been transferred to the Fuenlabrada Hospital.

The shooting that leaves one dead and three injured in a Madrid nightclub is the latest in a spate of nightclub shootings and brawls.

