Investigation into sudden death ‘in his sleep’ of a conscript at a Russian military camp

By Chris King • 04 October 2022 • 2:46

Silhouette a soldier against the Russian flag. Credit: Hamara/Shutterstock.com

An investigation has been launched after the sudden death of a conscript ‘in his sleep’ at a Russian military camp in the Novosibirsk Region of Siberia.

Nina Shalabayeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Novosibirsk Region of Siberia, revealed on Monday, October 3, that a mobilised Russian conscript died at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School, as reported by ngs.ru.

According to the official, the conscript died in his sleep. “Now, the relevant competent authorities are working there. We need to understand the reason for this death”, she explained. She stressed that she did not know how old the deceased person was, and could not provide any further information about him.

When asked the circumstances surrounding the conscript’s unexpected death by gazeta.ru, the duty officer of the military investigation department for the Novosibirsk garrison replied that they had been instructed not to give any comments to journalists.

Earlier, it was reported that another three Russians called up as part of Putin’s partial mobilisation had died in the Sverdlovsk region.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in Russia. A corresponding decree was signed on the same day. According to the head of state, within the framework of partial mobilisation, only citizens from the reserve will be subject to conscription, primarily those who have experience.

This was contradicted on Monday, October 3, by a report of a man being called up to the military without any previous experience. Dmitry Baltrukov a council official in Smolninskoye in St. Petersburg, together with his fellow council members, last month demanded that Putin step down as president as he was damaging Russia and its economy, accusing him of treason.

“Yesterday, four people came to the address where I registered. My mother saw two policemen and two men in uniform, she asked who they were and what they needed. They said that they were from the military registration and enlistment office and that they had brought the summons to me”, Baltrukov explained to Newsweek.

His mother was informed that her son was obliged to turn up at his local military enlistment building at 9am today. Mr Baltrukov has duly refused to attend. “Since I have no military experience, I believe that the real reason for the agenda is an attempt to get rid of me as a deputy”, he pointed out.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.