By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 9:26

200,000 Russian citizens entered Kazakhstan within two weeks of military draft. Image: Vladimir Tretyakov/Shutterstock.com

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan stated that over 200,000 citizens of the Russian Federation entered the country within two weeks of the Russian military draft, as reported on Tuesday, October 4.

Since the announcement of the partial military draft in Russia, more than 200 thousand Russian citizens have entered Kazakhstan and 147 thousand have left, the country’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Marat Akhmetzhanov said.

On Monday, October 3, seven thousand Russian citizens arrived in Kazakhstan and around 11 thousand people left the republic.

According to Akhmetzhanov, the situation on the border is under control, and the situation at checkpoints is stable, as reported by zakon.kz.

As of September 27, 441 Russians have applied for citizenship in Kazakhstan, including 117 ethnic Kazakhs from Russia, the Acting Head of the Migration Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aslan Atalykov said.

Since the announcement from Russian President Vladimir Putin, traffic jams have been reported on the borders with Georgia, Kazakhstan and Finland.

Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev noted that most Russians “are forced to leave because of the desperate situation”.

“We need to take care of them and provide them with security. This is a political and humanitarian issue,” he said.

The news follows the announcement that Putin had postponed Russia’s regular military draft for autumn, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the same in Ukraine.

