By Brian O'Malley • 04 October 2022 • 23:32

Spanish celebrity aristocrat Tamara Falcó criticised for statements at anti-LGBT congress in Mexico. Image: Shelly Wall/Shutterstock.com

Tamara Falcó spoke at the XIV World Congress of Families that took place over the weekend in Mexico.

Spanish celebrity Tamara Falcó, who is the eldest daughter of Isabel Presley and the late marquis of Griñón, spoke at the ultraconservative conference and received standing applause from attendees.

The World Congress of Families is a pro-family, anti-LGBT platform organised by conservative Christian groups from across the world. It is considered by the US-based Southern Poverty Law Centre as an extreme anti-LGBT group.

Falcó’s mother, Isabel Preysler, is currently married to renowned Spanish author Mario Vargas Llosa. Isabel Preysler was Julio Iglesias’ wife and is also the mother of Enrique Iglesias.

Falcó recently caught headlines after breaking up with her fiancé, businessman Iñigo Onieva, after footage appeared on social media of Onieva kissing another woman.

When questioned about the breakup, Falcó replied: “He is forgiven, I don’t hold a grudge against him, but I have discovered that we do not have the same values, since for me, in the couple and in marriage, faithfulness is very important and for him, it is not.

“So, as you will understand, it’s only fair that I don’t marry him because we don’t have the same values.”

Popular gossip TV presenter Jorge Javier Vazquez criticised Falcó asking her to “please stop spreading hatred.”

The outspoken Catholic priest of Valdepeñas (Madrid), on the other hand, praised her response to questions about her recent break-up with Onieva, saying “she didn’t insult anyone” and “defended herself” adequately.

His Sunday sermon mentioning the affair went viral on TikTok, as reported by 20minutos.

