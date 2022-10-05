By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 10:35

Russian forces reportedly regrouping for counter-attack in Ukraine's Kherson region. Image: DZMITRY SCHAKACHYKHIN/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN forces in Ukraine’s Kherson Region are reportedly preparing to counter-attack against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the region’s deputy head of administration, Kyrylo Stremousov, told Russian news outlet RIA Novosti on Wednesday, October 5.

Following some recent heavy losses, Russian forces are reportedly regrouping for a counter-attack in Ukraine’s Kherson region as a means to take back some control in Ukraine.

“The Russian army is conducting manoeuvres. The regrouping of the front in the current conditions allows it to gather its forces and strike already,” Stremousov said.

He added that the Ukrainian army’s advance deep into the region “has been stopped.”

“As of this morning, everything is in place. There is no movement and no movement. They will not go into Kherson, it is impossible,” the official concluded.

The news comes after videos began circulating online on Tuesday, October 4 showing a Russian BTR-80 APC and ZU-23-2 23mm Autocannon being captured in the Kherson region by the Ukrainian Army.

The video was shared by @UAWeapons on Twitter alongside the caption: “The Ukrainian Army captured a Russian BTR-80 APC along with a ZU-23-2 23mm autocannon in Kherson Oblast.”

Earlier, unconfirmed reports suggest that Vladimir Putin may issue a new address to the nation on Wednesday, October 5 about changing the status of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

Some people online have speculated that Putin could declare an anti-terror operation or war.

