By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 12:44

Legendary Korean artist Kim Jung Gi dies suddenly after heart attack at European airport. Image: @JuliaWee91/Twitter

TRIBUTES continue to flood social media after it was revealed that legendary Korean artist Kim Jung Gi had died suddenly at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack at an airport in Europe.

The sudden heart attack death of the Korean artist was announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday, October 5, which read: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi.”

“After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jun Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away.”

Tributes poured into social media.

“Absolutely tragic. He was one of my all-time favourite artists and his skills were legendary. If you’re unfamiliar, please do yourself a favour and go check out his incredible body of work. He was on another level. Rest in peace.”

“We lost another legend. 😔May you rest in peace. #KimJungGi”

“Rest in Peace, Kim Jung Gi ❤️ Legendary Korean artist passed away at age of 47.”

“RIP to an absolute master of his craft, Kim Jung Gi.”

It was revealed by the Daniel Maghen Gallery that Jung Gi died in Paris on Monday, October 3.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Kim Jung Gi on Monday evening in Paris. The South Korean artist died after a heart attack at the age of 47,” the gallery, which is currently displaying his work, wrote on Instagram.