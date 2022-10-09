Spain ranks in top ten countries to retire in globally

By Betty Henderson • 09 October 2022 • 19:35

Spain is recognised as one of the world’s top destinations for retirees

Spain ranked in the top ten best countries to retire in 2022 in a report released by a lifestyle magazine this October. The report ranked Spain at number nine globally due to its warm climate, high level of security and beautiful coastal regions.

Retirement is a universally popular concept, but that doesn’t mean everywhere is an ideal retirement destination. The report used a ‘global retirement index’ to rank countries, considering aspects of quality of life thought to be key to retirement living.

Other countries in the top ten included Panama at number one, Portugal at number four and France at number seven.

Spain ranked as number nine on the list due to its 300-plus days of sunshine annually, affordability of property, excellent healthcare facilities and healthy Mediterranean eating options.

The report also cited historical and cultural heritage throughout the country as a factor in its high ranking.

Other services that contributed to the top ten ranking include reliable and affordable public transportation options, internet stability, having potable tap water, decent electricity and good council services.