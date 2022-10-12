BREAKING: European Parliament MEP calls EU Covid vaccine purchases “biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in history”

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 October 2022 • 12:26

BREAKING: European Parliament's Mislav Kolakusic calls EU's Covid vaccine purchases "biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in history". Image: Mislav Kolakusic/Twitter

Mislav Kolakusic of the European Parliament took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 12 to announce that the EU’s purchase of too many ‘unproven’ Covid vaccines equates to the “biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in the history of mankind.”

Mislav Kolakusic of the European Parliament said: “the purchase of 4.5 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for 450 million EU residents is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind.”

In the video, Kolakusic said: Mrs von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, known as Mrs 4.5 billion doses.

“Today, 10 of us MEPs asked her the following question: Why will she present to us, the members of the European Parliament, as well as the EU citizens whom she supposedly represents, the communication she had with Pfizer during the procurement of 4.5 billion doses of vaccines at a time when there was absolutely no proof of the effectiveness, and especially not of the harmfulness of that product.”

He added: “Imagine, 4 and a half billion doses for 450 million people.

“Great Britain is no longer with us, so there are quite a few of us.

“Based on that calculation, each child, newly born, should receive ten doses of something that no one in the world except maybe two or three people, knows what it contains.

“This is about secrets, protected patents.”

“Don’t think that any kind of government or European agency knows exactly what is in that product,” he continued.

“Nobody knows that. And nobody tells you that.

“They approved that vaccine, that pharmaceutical product, just based on statements of the pharmaceutical companies.

“They did not get to see any medical research.

“To date, no medical research has been handed over to the members of the EU Parliament’s Covid committee or the European Medical Agency, to anyone.

“How is that possible?” he asked.

“We are talking about corruption here.

“The procurement of 4.5 billion products with the intention of injecting them into people, without anyone knowing what is inside, is surely the corruption affair in the history of mankind, not only in the history of the EU,” the Croatian concluded.

The purchase of 4.5 billion doses of the covid-19 vaccine for 450 million EU 🇪🇺 residents is the biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in the history of mankind. pic.twitter.com/pCBWJMhwhr — Mislav Kolakusic MEP 🇭🇷🇪🇺 (@mislavkolakusic) October 12, 2022

The news comes after a French politician SLAMMED the European Commission over the Pfizer CEO text scandal.

French politician Virginie Joron told European Ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, that she denounced the “scandalous attitude” of the European Commission regarding the von der Leyen/Pfizer CEO text scandal.

Talking about the von der Leyen/Pfizer CEO text scandal via a Twitter post on Wednesday, September 7, Joron wrote: “To the European Ombudsman, we unanimously denounce the scandalous attitude of the European Commission which protects the text messages exchanged between Mrs von der Leyen and the CEO of Pfizer.

“But even today there is no concrete solution: the institution does what it wants!” she said.

