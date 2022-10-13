By Brian O'Malley • 13 October 2022 • 13:44

Sánchez announces €3 billion aid package to help 40% of households save energy. Image: Lisa-S/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced a new €3 billion aid package of measures to combat the energy crisis, with which he seeks to protect 40 per cent of households.

Speaking about the energy aid package, which includes the reinforcement of the ‘bono social eléctrico‘ and aid for families with centralised boilers, Sanchez said on Thursday, October 13 that the new measures will be approved at next Tuesday’s Council of Ministers.

During a hearing requested by himself at the Congreso, Sanchez said that on a temporary basis, a new category of consumers will be created with the right to a 40 per cent discount on their bills for working households with reduced incomes, which will benefit a further 1.5 million families.

The energy bills of 1.5 million households with community boilers will also be reduced with a view to next winter and families will have fiscal support to implement renewable air conditioning systems, cost allocators in centralised heating will be encouraged and smart natural gas meters will be installed, as reported by levante-emv.com.

The measures will help households save on electricity bills over the winter.

The announcement was briefly interrupted by VOX party members in a gimmick for Sanchez’s late arrival to the 12-O military parade.

The measure comes as a response to soaring energy costs linked to cost of living increases, monetary policy measures and gas price increases in the wake the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions.

Only days ago, OPEC countries refused requests by Western governments to increase oil production. The action is expected to lead increased petrol and diesel prices also.

