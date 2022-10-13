Walking Football: Another action-packed week

By Annie Dabb • 13 October 2022 • 13:26

Image - Walking Football

In a wonderful game of Women´s WF, Benalmadena Ladies overcame Competa Chicas 4-1 in a first.

Competa Chicas playing nice passing, Benalmadena responding well. 10 mins in, Benalmadena scored, a goal from Julie Prince. Competa scored only for the ref to blow his whistle, a penalty, Sam Kite stepped up to slot home the penalty.

The game was turned on its head with sensational, 20 yard swerving, dipping shot from Benalmadena’s Ange Hynds.

2nd half, a further goal from Ange and Alarna Wright completed the score line for Benalmadena. Competa continued to play attractive football but unable to create clear goal chances.

The most important aspect of the game was the spirit both teams played, brilliantly supported by refereeing of David Coverdale.

El Cañadon travelled up the mountains of Competa to play Boca seniors. Boca ran away very quickly to a 3-1 lead, El Cañadon clawed it back in the final minutes finishing strongly to earn a 3-3 draw. Pedrin Barrionuevo, manager of el Cañadon said “I am happy we managed to take a point home after our slow start”.

Aston Vińuela played hosts to Malaga over 50’s and quickly stunned after 5 seconds, Roberto Carlos from 20m out scored.

He added a 2nd while Gary Seymour added another.

Viñuela played quick, interacting passing and threatening the Malaga goal, but Malaga held strong, Fran picking off Viñuela final passes.

Malaga quick passing finding Perdrin who added the 4th.

Roberto made his hat trick with a penalty, 5-0 at half time.

2nd half, Roberto added his 4th. Viñuela awarded a penalty which they converted.

Malaga pushed on to add more which they did with a fine shot from Sean McVitty.

Dave Johnstone added four more, Roberto chipping the goalkeeper to make 5.

Final score Aston Viñuela 1 Malaga 50’s 12.

Other Games-

Walking Dead 50.s won 7-1 v nerja

Walking Dead 60.s won 5-1 v nerja

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.