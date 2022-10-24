NHS Ambulances workers are voting today to strike over pay

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 October 2022 • 11:22
NHS Ambulance - Credit Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
The first of the ballots is due to take place today Monday, October 24 in what one doctor has described as “the disaster of this leadership.”
The disaster of this leadership, when during the worst ambulance crisis in our history ambulance staff have to strike to fight a real terms pay cut. Economic lunacy!
— Dr Dan Goyal (@danielgoyal) October 24, 2022
The disaster of this leadership, when during the worst ambulance crisis in our history ambulance staff have to strike to fight a real terms pay cut. Economic lunacy!
— Dr Dan Goyal (@danielgoyal) October 24, 2022
The GMB has criticised the government’s imposed four per cent pay award, describing it as “another massive real term pay cut,” adding that members were extremely angered by the move.
That anger has led to the vote on strike action across 11 health trusts in England and Wales, including:
Rachel Harrison, GMB acting national secretary, told Sky News: “Ambulance workers don’t do this lightly and this would be the biggest ambulance strike for 30 years.
“But more than 10 years of pay cuts, plus the cost-of-living crisis, means workers can’t make ends meet.
“They are desperate. This is much more about patient safety at least as much about pay.
“Delays up to 26 hours and 135,000 vacancies across the NHS mean a third of GMB ambulance workers think a delay they’ve been involved with has led to a death.
“Ambulance workers have been telling the government for years things are unsafe.
“No one is listening. What else can they do?”
The threat of strike action comes at a time when the NHS is under severe pressure and facing what could possibly be its worst winter in decades. It also comes as the inflation rate in the UK heads into double figures, and is well below the average wage increase being offered by employers this year.
NHS ambulance workers who are voting today will also be keeping a close watch on the vote to replace outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.