By Matthew Roscoe • 28 October 2022 • 13:32

Russian President Vladimir Putin nominates new Chechen prosecutor to Russia's Federation Council. Image: Evgenii Sribnyi/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin nominated a new Chechen prosecutor to Russia’s Federation Council on Friday, October 28.

Putin himself nominated Arsan Adayev to become the new Chechen prosecutor to Russia’s Federation Council, according to the head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation.

Andrey Klishas said that President Putin had put forward Grozny district prosecutor Arsan Adayev for consultations with senators of the Federation Council for the candidacy of the new Chechen prosecutor.

“The Federation Council committees on Tuesday, November 1, will consider the candidacy of A.A. Adayev for the post of prosecutor of the Chechen Republic presented for consultation by Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the senator wrote in his Telegram channel.

The news comes after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov threw his support behind Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in his criticism of Russian Ministry of Defence generals.

Kadyrov spoke out on Thursday, October 27, in support of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC. The head of the paramilitary mercenary organisation had recently heavily criticised the value of certain generals of the Ministry of Defence in the conflict with Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.