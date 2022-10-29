By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 18:22
Huge fire breaks out near Paveletskaya metro station in Moscow
Video footage uploaded onto social media this afternoon, Saturday, October 29, shows a huge fire blazing near the Paveletskaya metro station in Moscow.
Local online reports say that the fire is located in an old 3-storey brick building near Bakhrushina Street. Initial reports claim the fire covers an area of approximately 200m². There is currently no information about anybody being injured in the incident, and the cause of the blaze is as yet unknown.
#BREAKING A major fire in #Moscow near the Paveletskaya metro station
Follow @Raw_News1st pic.twitter.com/f459aLHNHx
— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) October 29, 2022
#BREAKING A major fire in #Moscow near the Paveletskaya metro station
Follow @Raw_News1st pic.twitter.com/f459aLHNHx
— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) October 29, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.