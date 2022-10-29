By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 18:22

Huge fire breaks out near Paveletskaya metro station in Moscow

A huge fire has broken out near the Paveletskaya metro station in the Russian capital Moscow.

Video footage uploaded onto social media this afternoon, Saturday, October 29, shows a huge fire blazing near the Paveletskaya metro station in Moscow.

Local online reports say that the fire is located in an old 3-storey brick building near Bakhrushina Street. Initial reports claim the fire covers an area of approximately 200m². There is currently no information about anybody being injured in the incident, and the cause of the blaze is as yet unknown.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

