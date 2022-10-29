Russia calls on the U.S. to return all nuclear weapons back to the states

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 October 2022 • 7:28

B61 Nuclear bomb - Credit Pictor Pictures / Shutterstock.com

Russia has called on the U.S. to return all its foreign arsenal of nuclear weapons back home, saying that their deployment abroad is a contravention of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The call on Saturday, October 29 reported by news agency RIA was made by the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

He said: “I again call on Washington to return all nuclear weapons deployed abroad to the national territory, to eliminate foreign infrastructure for their storage and maintenance. In addition, to stop the practice of practicing the use of such munitions with the involvement of military personnel of non-nuclear states in the framework of “joint nuclear missions” NATO, contrary to the fundamental principles of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. – Editor’s note).”

The call follows the news that the U.S. has moved modernised B61-12 nuclear bombs to Europe after concerns were raised about the prospect of such bombs being used by Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Antonov went on to say that Russia’s arsenal does not pose any threat to the U.S. despite the speculation that it has significantly more nuclear weapons.

He said: “All our TNW (tactical nuclear weapons) are located in centralised storage facilities on the territory of Russia and cannot pose a threat to the United States.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the risk of nuclear war is very significant, but said that Moscow’s principled position is the inadmissibility of the use of such weapons. This statement followed claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the West had launched nuclear blackmail.

In speeches aimed at his local audience he has made claims that the West had spoken about the admissibility of the use of nuclear weapons against Moscow, warning that the country would retaliate if need be.

Putin, in his statements failed however, to acknowledge that the threats had emanated from Russia and that the West was reacting to those threats.

The calls by Russia for the U.S. to return all nuclear weapons back to the states will fall on deaf ears whilst Russia continues to make threats towards European and NATO countries. The simple solution would be for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine according to NATO.

