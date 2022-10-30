Re-sale tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas show cost more than a flat in Newcastle Upon-Tyne

By Annie Dabb • 30 October 2022 • 10:55

Image - Adele: Fred Duval/shutterstock

Tickets are being re-sold for almost £40,000 for British singer Adele’s Las Vegas show, the price of which is more than the cost of a flat in Newcastle Upon-Tyne.

As reported by The Mirror, front-row sear tickets for the opening night of the 34 year old singer’s show, which she cancelled earlier this year in a tearful video she posted on social media, are being sold for £38,716.

Even the cheapest seats in the back row of the 4,1000 capacity venue, Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, are being resold for £579 for Adele’s performance set to last of just over an hour and a half.

The initial sale of tickets for her live-show sold out within minutes, with the cheapest tickets costing £73, which is around 530 times less than the most expensive re-sale tickets now.

The price of Adele’s tickets have blown those of other Caesar’s Palace performers such as Celine Dion and Sir Elton John out of the water, as US marketing firm PRrppd confirmed they were “by far the highest in the history of the Las Vegas strip”.

People have been using other social media platforms to re-sell their Adele in residence tickets as well, however they’re not demure about the price they paid for them. One twitter user by the name of B Dot. posted “Going to see Adele in Vegas in Dec…I have 2 extra tickets that Imma sell but don’t hit me if ya pockets are light cuz these thangs was expensive”. And that was before Adele cancelled her show!

