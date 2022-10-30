By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 2:06

One person is confirmed to have died at the Danville Mall in Virginia after a gunman opened fire inside a sporting goods store.

The Danville Police Department has confirmed that one person is dead after an active shooter opened fire in the Hibbett Sports store inside the Danville Mall in Danville Mall in Virginia. They have requested the public’s assistance in identifying a black male suspect who is said to be still at large.

As reported by the police on their Facebook page, the suspect escaped on foot from the scene. The victim was initially transferred to a hospital from the scene by EMS with life-threatening injuries, but later passed away from the injuries sustained.

A preliminary police investigation showed that the incident occurred at 7:14pm local time. The suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer in the Hibbett Sports store.

To ensure the safety of mall patrons, the DPD searched the facility store by store. Once it was pronounced clear, members of the public were allowed to leave the premises.

