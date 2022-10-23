By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 20:30

A ‘barricade situation’ has been reported inside the US Army base at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, with FBI and SWAT units deployed to the scene.

According to reports, a ‘barricade situation’ has developed this afternoon, Sunday, October 23, inside the US Army base of Fort Belvoir in Virginia. FBI and military SWAT units have reportedly been deployed to the scene.

Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials & the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning. The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time. pic.twitter.com/pdU7RhRBAF — Fort Belvoir, Va. (@Fort_Belvoir) October 23, 2022

The FBI’s National Capital Response Squad based in Washington DC is said to be among those dispatched. No further information has been released regarding the nature of the incident, but online reports have suggested that an individual is holding two children hostage inside a building. The FBI is believed to be attempting negotiations.

Outside Walker Gate at Fort Belvoir where military police and SWAT vehicles have been coming & going, following scanner reports of a man with a gun barricaded in a home on the base pic.twitter.com/miOG8YDAzB — Katie Kyros (@KatieKyros) October 23, 2022

