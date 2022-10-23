UPDATE: Owner of Gold's Gym chain and his family believed to have died in plane crash off Costa Rica Close
Trending:

BREAKING: FBI and SWAT units deployed to ‘barricade situation’ at US Army’s Fort Belvoir in Virginia

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 20:30

Fire crews deployed to tackle massive blaze at Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake, Washington

A ‘barricade situation’ has been reported inside the US Army base at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, with FBI and SWAT units deployed to the scene.

 

According to reports, a ‘barricade situation’ has developed this afternoon, Sunday, October 23, inside the US Army base of Fort Belvoir in Virginia. FBI and military SWAT units have reportedly been deployed to the scene.

The FBI’s National Capital Response Squad based in Washington DC is said to be among those dispatched. No further information has been released regarding the nature of the incident, but online reports have suggested that an individual is holding two children hostage inside a building. The FBI is believed to be attempting negotiations.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading