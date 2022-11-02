By Matthew Roscoe • 02 November 2022 • 15:00

Russian Foreign Ministry issues statement on prevention of nuclear war. Image: Fly Of Swallow Studio/Shutterstock.com

THE Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the prevention of nuclear war on Wednesday, November 2.

Weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin led nuclear response training in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the prevention of nuclear war.

“In implementing its policy on nuclear deterrence Russia is strictly and consistently guided by the tenet that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” it said.

“Russian doctrinal approaches in this sphere are defined with utmost accuracy, pursue solely defensive goals and do not admit of expansive interpretation.”

It added: “These approaches allow for Russia to hypothetically resort to nuclear weapons exclusively in response to an aggression involving the use of weapons of mass destruction or an aggression with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is in jeopardy.”

As noted, under the leadership of the Russian president, practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place on October 26.

“Airborne cruise missiles were launched using TU-95MS aircraft. Launches of the Yars ICBM from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome and of the Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea were carried out at the Kura test site in Kamchatka,” the Kremlin said at the time.

“The tasks envisaged during the training of strategic deterrence forces have been fulfilled in full, with all the missiles reaching their targets, confirming their specified characteristics.”

The Russian government also noted that the exercise was designed to check the level of training of Russia’s military command.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia’s “Strategic Deterrence Forces have held a training exercise under President Vladimir Putin to conduct a massive nuclear strike in response to a nuclear strike by an enemy.”

On Friday, October 14, Russia’s K.V. Vorontsov said that Poland was “trampling the ashes” of the Nuclear Weapons Treaty.

Stating that Russia had been “forced to respond to the baseless accusations in the context of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and Russian-Belarusian steps in the nuclear sphere”, Vorontsov said that Poland was “trampling the ashes” of the Nuclear Weapons Treaty “that was destroyed with its active participation.”

