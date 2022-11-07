BREAKING NEWS: Spanish truckers announce a new nationwide strike

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 November 2022 • 12:32

Spanish truckers have announced a new nationwide strike that will start from this Sunday, November 13.

Announcing the two-day strike on Monday, November 7, the Platform in Defence of Transport said that the strike had been called to denounce those that expect them to work at a loss.

The “platform” represents small transport businesses and self-employed drivers who were behind the strikes in March this year.

In response the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, told LaVanguardia that the Ministry is preparing an inspection plan in the sector that will be announced in the “coming weeks.”

Delegates from the platform had met to assess the latest measures announced by the government, which include a new law to prevent carriers from working at a loss or a new package of 450 million direct aid. The measures are in addition to those already approved in 2021 and April 2022 including the 20 cents reduction in the cost of fuel.

They also include a prohibition for drivers to load and unload, the limitation of waiting times in loading and unloading areas to one hour and the reinforcement of transport inspection or aid for abandonment of the profession.

The platform has accused shippers of not adhering to the law saying that they would like to see more policing of the laws, including inspections and controls by the Guardia Civil.

The last time Spanish truckers announced a nationwide strike, some shortages were experienced in parts of the country. It did, however, result in the positive for all motorists of the reduction in the cost of fuel.

This time the strike is to force the government to better police its own laws in protecting those in the industry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.