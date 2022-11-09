2023 Rugby World Cup committee headquarters raided by police

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 21:57

2023 Rugby World Cup Credit: Paolo Bona/Shutterstock.com

The 2023 Rugby World Cup committee headquarters have been searched by French police after prosecutors said that they had opened preliminary investigations into a range of irregularities.

According to Euronews on Wednesday, November 9, French prosecutors acted after multiple claims of “favouritism, influence peddling, corruption and any other related offence relating to the management” were made.

Those claims led to the raids as part of an ongoing investigation into the claims, with both the headquarters and other offices used by the organisation being searched.

It is understood that no formal charges have been brought with the raids designed to provide further and more concrete evidence to corroborate the claims.

It is not known what evidence prosecutors have or who has brought the claims of impropriety to their attention.

Claude Achter, the Chief Executive of the 2023 Rugby World Cup committee has previously dismissed all claims of wrongdoing, the comments coming following a separate investigation into his workplace conduct.

The Rugby World Cup is due to begin in the autumn in 2023 and will take place in Paris. Although smaller than the football world cup, the tournament is still a major drawcard attracting an increasing number of countries.

The news that the 2023 Rugby World Cup committee headquarters has been raided by police will be of cause for concern among the sport’s leaders, with the game having been able to maintain a cleaner image than that of football over the years.

