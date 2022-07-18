By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 20:08

Spain's Rugby Federation appeals decision barring team from 2023 Rugby World Cup Credit: alberto gardin/Shutterstock.com

The Rugby Federation of Spain has appealed the decision that saw the team kicked out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Spain’s rugby team was disqualified from playing in the Rugby World Cup 2023 for breaching regulations on Thursday, April 28, after fielding an ineligible player during two Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification matches.

The Management Commission of the Spanish Rugby Federation (FER), which is chaired by Mariola Arraiza, to present a Declaration of Appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the sanction imposed by the Judicial Committee of Wold Rugby.

In an official statement, FER wrote:

“With the advice of our legal services and the unanimity of all its members, the Management Commission has decided to present this appeal against what it considers to be an excessive sanction and the consequence of a deception suffered by the FER itself.”

“This Management Committee considers that taking this decision is an unrenounceable exercise of responsibility, as this Monday, 18th July, is the deadline for the presentation of the appeal and considers it its obligation to try to the last resource/possibility that the XV Men’s National Team will be in its World Cup.”

“The three candidates for the presidency of the FER, whose election will be held next Saturday 30 July, have been informed of this decision before making it public.”

The news follows reports of Spain being disqualified from playing in the Rugby World Cup 2023 for breaching regulations, as reported on April 28.

