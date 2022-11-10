By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 8:23

Iran reportedly develops first hypersonic ballistic missile. Image: Alexyz3d/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports coming out of Iran on Thursday, November 10, the country has developed its first domestic hypersonic ballistic missile.

Russian news outlet RIA reported that Iran had developed the country’s first domestic hypersonic ballistic missile.

RIA cited Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which reportedly obtained quotes from the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amirali Hajizadeh, who said: “This new missile will pass through all missile defence verification systems and I don’t think there will be technology capable of countering it for decades.”

According to Tasnim news agency, Hajizadeh, who commands to the elite IRGC air and space forces, also stated that the “developed missile is a solution to destroy enemy anti-missile systems.”

The commander that the development of the missile was a “big leap in missile production.”

The news comes after Israel claimed last month that it had destroyed an Iranian drone manufacturing plant.

On Monday, October 24, it was reported that the Israeli military bombed the facility in Syrian territory on October 22.

On Wednesday, November 9, Iran called for a ceasefire and peace in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

