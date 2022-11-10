By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 10:30

BREAKING: Russian actor Andrey Stoyanov dies suddenly aged 48 following cardiac arrest. Image: andreystoyanow/Instagram

RUSSIAN actor Andrey Stoyanov, the ex-husband of pornographic actress Elena Berkova, died suddenly on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 48 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to initial reports coming out of Russia, Andrey Stoyanov died suddenly today (November 10) after going into cardiac arrest at around 10.30 in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Best known for his roles in the TV series “Sklifosovsky”, “Dyldy”, “Clinic of Happiness”, Stoyanov reportedly suddenly lost consciousness.

An ambulance was called for the actor, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report from starhit.ru suggested that the actor, who appeared in 117 films, reportedly could have died of a drug overdose, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Born in the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, he embarked on his film career in 2007, starring in the TV series Lawyer 4.

In 2012, his starred in his first major role as FSB detective Omelchenko in the hit Russian TV series Phantom.

He also appeared in one of the main roles in the detective comedy Resort Police.

