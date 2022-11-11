Average price of electricity in Spain falls significantly on Friday, November 11

By Chris King • 11 November 2022 • 0:44

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Friday, November 11, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by 14.6 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain on Friday, November 11 will fall by 14.6 per cent compared to this Thursday 10. Specifically, it will stand at €128.86/MWh.

According to provisional data of the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €121.18/MWh tomorrow.

Friday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €143.90/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €99.33/MWh, will occur in the last hour of the day.

Added to this pool price is the compensation to the gas companies of €7.68/MWh- This has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate or they have to renew their contract.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.