News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 11 November 2022 • 14:42

RANDOM CHECKS: Huercal-Overa crackdown on speeding Photo credit: Huercal-overa town hall

Go slow HUERCAL-OVERA’S Policia Local recently launched an anti-speeding campaign inside the town, aimed at reducing the number of road accidents and hospitalised victims. The town hall quoted the International Transport Forum which found that when drivers did not exceed the speed limit, accidents were reduced by 20 per cent.

Church theft EARRINGS, and a brooch with a pendant crucifix were stolen from a statue of the Virgen de la Esperanza in the Encarnacion church in Velez-Rubio. The Porcelanos Brotherhood asked anybody who could shed some light on the theft to contact them, the Guardia Civil or the Policia Local.

Lady Luck ALMERIA province residents will spend an average €66 on three “decimos” or tenths of a ticket on the Christmas lottery, drawn this year on December 22. According to Spain’s Association of Lottery Administration, Granada is Andalucia’s biggest spender, with punters spending an average €68.77 and Jaen with €68.10.

Boar off WILD boar continue to make themselves at home in Almeria City and recently had to be coaxed away from the central Rambla and were also seen near the municipal covered market. The local authorities continue to seek humane ways of banishing them, with notably little success so far.

Spaced out IN line with plans for improvements to Old Town streets, Nijar town hall intends to remove 68 parking spaces and install bollards which municipal sources said would also protect pedestrians. The eradicated spaces will be compensated with two new car parks to encourage drivers to avoid the centre.

