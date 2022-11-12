Spinal deformity causes thick hair to grow on teenage girl’s back

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 8:56

Spinal surgery - Credit Roman Zaiets / Shutterstock.com

Doctors have corrected a spinal deformity that caused thick dark hair to grow on the lower parts of a teenagers back.

Reported by the South China Morning Post on November 12, the Beijing girl is said to have had significant hair growth across her lower back since early childhood.

But as she grew older the hair grew thicker and across a large part of her back causing the teenager immense embarrassment and self-esteem issues.

She said: “It is a big-sized area, so I dared not wear revealing clothes.

“When I needed to change clothes or take a shower in the dormitory at school, I tried to avoid being seen by others.”

The teenager thought she had some weird disease whilst her mother thought it was a sign that she would suffer from more serious symptoms in the future. That fear became a reality recently when the youngster said she was feeling painful aches and discomfort in her legs saying: “I couldn’t control my legs, and I felt numbness in them.”

Her mother took her to hospital where she was diagnosed with a series of congenital developmental deformities in her spine.

Wang Zuowei, a neurosurgery specialist at Beijing Xuanwu Hospital who operated on her, said: “Excessive hair growth is only the visible symptom of this deformity which actually could lead to many dangerous diseases.”

Her mother said: “The surgery to remove some small bones was successful, and I am very happy.

“Her recovery is obvious. I believe her condition will get better and better.”

Since news of her operation many others have come forward to say they had similar issues and that they too had also required surgery, however, the operation has not always been 100 per cent successful.

According to the specialists involved, spinal deformity can cause thick hair growth as it can other issues such as “slack face.”

