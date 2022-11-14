By Matthew Roscoe • 14 November 2022 • 16:21

BREAKING: Putin allows foreigners to serve in Russian army. Image: Evgenii Sribnyi/Shutterstock.com

ON Monday, November 14, President Putin signed a decree to allow foreigners to serve in the Russian Army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the service of foreign nationals in the Russian Army, according to the document published on Russia’s official portal of legal information.

This decree changes the procedure for “peacetime military service by citizens of the Russian Federation and those of foreign nationality.”

“Military service is to be performed by soldiers, sailors, sergeants, petty officers who are citizens including those having citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state or residence permit or other document confirming the right for permanent residence of a citizen on the territory of a foreign state on a voluntary basis (under contract) or under a contract in the Armed Forces and military formations,” the decree stated.

“The contract cannot be concluded with a foreign citizen in respect of whom a guilty verdict was pronounced and punishment was imposed, in respect of whom an enquiry or preliminary investigation or a criminal case is conducted, and also if this citizen has an unexpunged criminal record or is under administrative punishment for the use of drugs.”

Back in September, Putin signed a law making it easier for foreigners, who signed a contract to serve in the Russian army for at least a year, to obtain citizenship.

On Saturday, September 24, as part of the new law signed by President Putin, foreigners serving in the Russian army will be able to apply for Russian citizenship without a residence permit and without residence uninterruptedly for five years in Russia, which was required by the ‘old’ legislation.

People reacted to the news on social media.

@JayinKyiv wrote on Twitter: “Lol.. Putin signs decree that allows Russian army to mobilize foreigners that are just VISITING Russia.

“Previously, anyone with a foreign passport AND a Russian passport couldn’t be drafted. Now, anyone can be.”

Previously, anyone with a foreign passport AND a Russian passport couldn't be drafted.

Now, anyone can be. — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) November 14, 2022

Another person wrote: “If you needed more reasons not to visit Russia…”

If you needed more reasons not to visit Russia… https://t.co/o8retqEdRR — Fraude101 (@Fraude_101) November 14, 2022

“One minute you practicing and preaching Eastern spirituality in your hostel and the next morning you drafted front line and instructed on how to use an AK47,” another person said.

😂😂😂😂 One minute you practicing and preaching Eastern spirituality in your hostel and the next morning you drafted front line and instructed on how to use an AK47 https://t.co/Ez2B2442NT — The Football Politician (@catenaccio_Gi) November 14, 2022

“Cancel your Russian holiday and if you’re a Swede still in Russia doing work for your employer, it’s probably time to leave,” Lars Wilderang wrote.

Ställ in Rysslandssemestern och om du som svensk fortfarande är i Ryssland på jobb åt din arbetsgivare, så är det nog dags att lämna. https://t.co/3IphnIQ5TW — Lars Wilderäng (@Cornubot) November 14, 2022

The news comes after respected Russian policy expert, Professor Valery Solovey, claimed that Vladimir Putin had been offered a surrender deal by the West.

Solovey said that Western officials had offered Vladimir Putin surrender terms on Friday, November 11.

The Russian President has suffered his biggest humiliation of the Ukraine conflict after being forced to pull his troops out of the Kherson region.

