By Chris King • 14 November 2022 • 19:48

A factory in the city of Podolsk that supplies equipment to the Russian military is currently the location of a massive fire.

 

A video uploaded onto social media this evening, Monday, November 14, shows a fire blazing in a building reported to be near Moscow. It is believed that the facility is a factory which supplies equipment to the Russian military.

Located in the industrial city of Podolsk in the Moscow Oblast, the Podil Electromechanical Plant is said to have originally belonged to the Singer company. It now reportedly manufactures hydraulic and electrohydraulic equipment.

One online news agency claimed that the fire was caused by packaging material catching fire with the blaze subsequently spreading throughout the rest of the facility. 

According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire covered an area of 2,500m² which resulted in a collapse between the fourth and third floors.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

