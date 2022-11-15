Shock as popular County Galway fitness instructor, 40, dies suddenly

By Vickie Scullard • 15 November 2022 • 14:16

Tributes have been paid after a popular Galway fitness instructor, aged 40, died suddenly.

Andrey Averin, a fitness instructor from Athenry in County Galway, died suddenly on Thursday afternoon aged 40 years old.

News of his death was shared on the Tranquillity Leisure and Spa Facebook page, where Mr Averin had worked for 10 years.

He taught aqua aerobics and the leisure club’s Active 55 classes, with his colleagues remembering him for his “energy and enthusiasm”.

The post said: “It is with deep sadness we wish to inform you of the sudden and unexpected passing of our fitness instructor Andrey Averin.

“Andrey was a great asset to the Tranquillity Team for the last 10 years, teaching our Aqua Aerobics and Active 55 classes.

“His energy and enthusiasm around the leisure club were infectious and he was very popular amongst the staff and all who attended his fitness classes.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Andrey’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Friends and well-wishers posted tributes to Mr Averin.

One said: “This is ever so sad to hear, such a kind, fun energetic soul sending my condolences to his family friends and work colleagues. May his gentle soul be at peace.”

A second wrote: “I’m shocked to hear such sad news of Andre’s sudden death. My sympathies to his work colleagues his family and friends. I have always enjoyed his classes through the years. He will be sadly missed. May he Rest In Peace.”

Another added: “A lovely man. His aqua aerobics classes were fantastic. My condolences to his family and other loved ones, and may he rest in peace.”

