By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 9:11

Elon Musk announces Twitter Blue date and when legacy verified accounts lose blue tick. Credit: raphapress/Shutterstock.com.

ELON Musk has announced the relaunch date of Twitter Blue and when legacy verified accounts lose their blue tick – unless they cough up $8 a month.

The social media platform’s new CEO announced the news on Twitter (of course) that the relaunch of its Twitter Blue verification service, which will automatically give subscribers a blue tick, will happen on Tuesday, November 29.

This comes after Musk initially said that it will return by the “end of next week.”

He said that the reason for the delay is to make sure that the system is “rock solid”.

He said: “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid.”

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

One of the Tesla boss’ followers asked Musk directly whether legacy checkmarks – those who gained a tick in the old system – for non-corporate or government officials will disappear.

Musk said: “All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months.”

When asked about whether the new ‘official’ logo will be used for the likes of celebrities, Musk replied: “Hard to say who’s celeb & who isn’t. Being able to sort by follower count & disallowing deliberate impersonation probably solves this.”

All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Musk’s controversial decision to give paid subscribers a verified blue checkmark has divided opinions, with many believing that it will increase the risk of fake verified profiles.

Historically, only certain profiles can request authentification, such as politicians, companies, journalists, and notable personalities.

Among his most vocal critics is author Stephen King, who has been engaging in a back-and-forth spat with the Space X founder.

Another follower asked Mush whether Twitter will let people change their names once they verify.

Musk replied: “With [the] new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service.”

