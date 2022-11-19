First contestant evicted from the jungle on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is …..

By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 November 2022 • 0:21

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

Loose Women presenter and journalist Charlene White was the first contestant to be voted off ”I’m A Celebrity” and out of the jungle.

Charlene and Boy George made their way into the jungle clearing to meet Ant and Dec this evening, Friday, November 18. The two were voted by the viewers to tackle the latest ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial called ‘Watery Grave’. Unknown to them, one celeb would be the first to be evicted from the camp at the end of tonight’s show.

The Culture Club frontman was fired up for the challenge but Charlene was already defeated before she entered the perspex case. Charlene had to collect the yellow stars and then pass them to George. Both of them had to navigate the stars around a maze fitted to the face of their separate cases.

With eels swimming around her feet and the water getting increasingly deeper, Charlene uttered that phrase ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’, and it was all over. They had a grand total of two stars, although that was twice as much as Chris got the previous night.

Back in Snake Rock, Charlene finally spilled the beans about why she refused to sleep in the RV. She didn’t feel it was correct to share the campervan with Matt Hancock.

Baba & Chris took on Kev’s Deals on Wheels task. It took a lot of memory power to count how many different types of fruit and veg rolled down three plastic tubes. They were successful and handed their Dingo Dollars to Kev, with chocolate up for grabs. Sadly, their campmates got the answer wrong and the chocolate disappeared from view.

There was an edgy moment when Boy George explained his feelings towards Matt. Poor old Seann was caught in between the two of them and boy did he look nervous. It eventually ended without a big drama, much to the comedian’s obvious relief.

Ant and Dec entered the camp to give the bad news to one contestant. The viewers voted for Charlene and so she was the first to leave this year’s show. This is when the nerves start to set in as the remaining celebs try to avoid being the next one kicked out of the jungle.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.