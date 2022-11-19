Supermarket chain promising to ‘save you 10% in the shopping basket’ expands in Spain

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 19:13

Image of a shopper checking her supermarket purchases. Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

The Supeco chain of supermarkets continues to expand throughout Spain with their marketing promise to ‘save you 10% in the shopping basket’.

As consumers face daily economic hardship in Spain, finding cheaper ways of feeding the family is high on the list of necessities. The Supeco chain makes a promise on their website to ‘save you 10% in the shopping basket’, a claim that has reportedly won this supermarket more and more followers.

Owned by supermarket giant Carrefour, there are already in excess of 50 Supeco establishments throughout Spain. These are located in Galicia, Cantabria, Castilla y Leon, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, the Community of Madrid, Extremadura, Andalucia, and Ceuta.

As they explain on their website, the first store they opened in Spain was in 2012 in Sevilla. They describe themselves as “a place that brings together what interests you: SuperEconomico, SuperVariedad, and SuperFrescos”.

According to Noticiastrabajo.es, Carrefour has an expansion plan for this low-cost model of supermarket with which it hopes to open 80 new stores globally as part of its strategy until 2026, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Read all the details of the new #Carrefour2026 strategic plan here 👇https://t.co/090KUB9bb5 — Carrefour (@CarrefourGroup) November 8, 2022

