By Guest Writer • 18 November 2022 • 11:48

Real Madrid stars promote the theme park Credit: Real Madrid CF

REAL MADRID Football Club to have its own theme park in Dubai which is due to open towards the end of 2023.

Dubai Park and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have signed an exclusive multi-year partnership, which will see the first-ever Real Madrid themed experience open at the largest theme park destination in the Middle East.

Real Madrid, the football club with the best honours list, was named FIFA’s Best Club of the 20th Century and took first place in many of the Globe Soccer Awards held in Dubai on November 17 at the same time that the agreement was announced.

Dubai Park and Resorts is the first theme park destination in the world to announce a major partnership with Real Madrid.

The new experience aims to engage football and sports fans, families and children of all ages, enabling guests to immerse themselves in the culture of the world’s greatest football team. Visitors will enjoy audio-visual displays, interactive experiences, playable gaming interactions, and unique attractions inspired by the spirit, passion, and success that make Real Madrid the Club of the Century.

Designs are being finalised but the park will include a range of Real Madrid inspired attractions such as a museum, rides, football skill games, food and beverage outlets, and unique retail options featuring memorabilia from across Real Madrid’s successful history.

CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Fernando Eiroa, said: “We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our quest to bring the best international entertainment brands to the region.

“Real Madrid is a global football megastar with an unparalleled record of success and millions of passionate fans in all corners of the globe.”

